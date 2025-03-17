Apple TV+ is enjoying a surge in popularity, driven by the tremendous buzz surrounding the second season of Severance. Curious about what’s on the horizon? Apple has unveiled a significant portion of its TV+ spring schedule, including some returning favorites that will soon make their debut. Here’s a comprehensive look at everything Apple TV+ has confirmed for the upcoming spring season.

In “The Studio,” Seth Rogen portrays Matt Remick, the newly appointed leader of the beleaguered Continental Studios. As movies fight for relevance, Matt and his bickering executive team confront their fears while managing self-absorbed artists and ruthless corporate figures in their quest to produce outstanding films. Dressed for success but filled with dread, each event, casting call, marketing session, and award gala could lead them to either dazzling triumph or career-ending disaster. For Matt, who lives and breathes cinema, this opportunity might ultimately consume him.

Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series

What's Coming to Apple TV+ This Spring 15

Release Date: March 28

Format: Documentary Series

Type: Sports Documentary

In “Fight for Glory,” experience the intense rivalry as the Yankees and Dodgers reignite one of MLB’s most famous playoff conflicts. Through privileged access to star athletes, managers, and their families, witness the monumental sacrifices made in the pursuit of baseball’s highest honor.

Number One on the Call Sheet

What's Coming to Apple TV+ This Spring 16

Release Date: March 28

Format: Documentary Series

Type: Interview Documentary

“Number One on the Call Sheet” offers unparalleled insights and candid discussions with some of Hollywood’s most remarkable Black actors, shedding light on the triumphs and trials of their careers. They share defining moments, strategies for success, and pay homage to trailblazers while recognizing the immense potential of the next generation.

April

Your Friends & Neighbors

What's Coming to Apple TV+ This Spring 17

Release Date: April 11

Format: TV Show

Type: Drama

In “Your Friends & Neighbors,” a disgraced hedge fund manager, still reeling from his divorce, resorts to stealing from his affluent Westmont Village neighbors. However, he soon discovers that the hidden secrets and affairs behind those opulent facades may prove more treacherous than he ever dreamed.

Government Cheese

What's Coming to Apple TV+ This Spring 18

Release Date: April 16

Format: TV Show

Type: Comedy

Set in the surreal 1969 San Fernando Valley, “Government Cheese” is a family comedy that revolves around the Chambers, an eccentric family chasing ambitious dreams while remaining blissfully unaware of their harsh realities. When Hampton Chambers (David Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-anticipated family reunion takes an unexpected turn. His wife, Astoria (Simone Missick), and their sons, Einstein (Evan Ellison) and Harrison (Jahi Di’Allo Winston), have created an unconventional family dynamic during his absence, which leads to chaos when he returns.

Jane (season 3)

What's Coming to Apple TV+ This Spring 19

Release Date: April 18

Format: TV Show

Type: Kids & Family

“Jane” follows the adventures of a 9-year-old aspiring environmentalist who embarks on a mission to save endangered creatures. Using her vibrant imagination, Jane takes her friends David and Greybeard the chimpanzee on thrilling escapades to help protect wildlife across the globe, inspired by her idol, Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

Carême

What's Coming to Apple TV+ This Spring 20

Release Date: April 30

Format: TV Show

Type: Drama (French language)

“Carême” tells the riveting story of Antonin Carême (Benjamin Voisin), the world’s inaugural celebrity chef, who ascended from poverty in Paris to the zenith of culinary fame during Napoleon’s era. With aspirations of becoming the most renowned cook globally, his exceptional skill draws the attention of influential politicians, who turn him into a pawn for France. Striving to break free from his impoverished origins and achieve his dreams, Carême faces a choice between vengeance and the allure of wealth, fame, love — but at what price? His relationships, identity, or even his life?

May

Murderbot

What's Coming to Apple TV+ This Spring 21

Release Date: May 16

Format: TV Show

Type: Sci-fi Thriller/Comedy

Adapted from Martha Wells’ acclaimed Hugo and Nebula Award-winning series, “Murderbot” is a sci-fi thriller/comedy following a self-hacking security construct with a distaste for human emotions but finds itself drawn to its vulnerable charges. Forced to conceal its free will while completing a perilous mission, all it truly desires is solitude to indulge in futuristic soap operas and contemplate its existence.

Deaf President Now!

What's Coming to Apple TV+ This Spring 22

Release Date: May 16

Format: Movie

Type: Documentary

“Deaf President Now!” chronicles the pivotal eight-day protests occurring at Gallaudet University in 1988 following the appointment of a hearing president over multiple qualified Deaf candidates. After a week filled with demonstrations, boycotts, and rallies, the students achieve victory as the hearing president resigns, allowing beloved dean Dr. I. King Jordan to become the first Deaf president of the university. This momentous event marked a significant point in civil rights history, impacting lives far beyond the campus and paving the way for the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Bono: Stories of Surrender

What's Coming to Apple TV+ This Spring 23

Release Date: May 30

Format: Movie

Type: Documentary

“Bono: Stories of Surrender” transforms Bono’s widely acclaimed one-man stage performance, “Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief…” into a vibrant film. He reveals personal anecdotes about his profound journey as a son, father, husband, activist, and musical icon, while sharing exclusive footage from the tour, interspersed with performances of many iconic U2 songs that have defined his career and legacy.

June

Stick

What's Coming to Apple TV+ This Spring 24

Release Date: June 4

Format: TV Show

Type: Comedy

“Stick” is a new golf-oriented comedy series crafted by Jason Keller and headlined by Owen Wilson, who both stars in and executive produces the show. Wilson plays Pryce Cahill, a washed-up ex-pro golfer whose career was cut short two decades ago. After his marriage falls apart and he gets laid off from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce puts all his chips on a troubled 17-year-old golfing prodigy named Santi (Peter Dager). “Stick” is an uplifting comedy exploring the dynamics of found families and their unique relationships in an unprecedented golfing environment.

Apple TV+ is accessible for $9.99 monthly and features popular titles like Ted Lasso, Severance, The Morning Show, Silo, and Shrinking. Various options exist to watch for free as well.

Best iPhone accessories