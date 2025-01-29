Why Upgrading from M1 to M4 MacBook Air Is an Obvious Choice

Apple is anticipated to release the M4 MacBook Air shortly. Once it debuts, the device will provide a significant enhancement for current MacBook Air users, especially those with the M1 version.

Benefits of Upgrading from M1 to M4 MacBook Air

Generally speaking, purchasing every new laptop that Apple rolls out isn’t the most prudent choice. Upgrades tend to be modest from year to year. However, taking a break of several years before upgrading can mean enjoying some substantial advancements with a new MacBook.

Here are some of the new features the M4 MacBook Air is expected to deliver compared to the M1 model:

M4 Performance Enhancement: According to Apple, the M4 chip is up to 1.7x faster than the M1 for everyday tasks like browsing and using applications, up to 2.1x quicker for more intensive tasks like gaming and video editing, and its Neural Engine is over 3x faster—providing more capacity for AI.

Revamped Design: Most users will view this change positively (more on that shortly). The new streamlined design first introduced with the M2 model will create a noticeable visual difference for M4 buyers.

Significantly Improved Camera: The M2 and M3 models upgraded the M1's 720p camera to 1080p, but the M4 is set to introduce a new 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View support.

Enhanced Battery Life: Thanks to the M4 chip's efficiency, battery life is expected to improve. With the iPad Pro, Apple managed to reduce device size while retaining battery life. The MacBook Pro also achieved longer battery capacity. Anticipate the Air to follow the MacBook Pro's trend.

Support for Multiple External Displays: The M1 MacBook Air supported only one external display; however, the M4 will allow for two external monitors even when the lid is open.

Larger, Brighter, Nano-Textured Display: Previously, during the M1 era, there was only one 13.3-inch model available for the Air. Now, the smaller model features a 13.6-inch display, and a 15.3-inch version is also available. The M4's screen will likely be brighter than the M1's, potentially including a nano-texture option.

Increased RAM (likely): All new M4 Macs are expected to come with a minimum of 16GB RAM and support up to 32GB. Therefore, depending on your M1 specifications, this could represent a significant enhancement.

Four-Speaker Sound System: Although I don't often utilize built-in Mac speakers, those who do will benefit from a four-speaker system in the M4 Air, which was not available in the M1.

MagSafe and Enhanced Port Flexibility: Apple maintains only two USB-C ports on the MacBook Air. However, recent models have incorporated MagSafe, which was absent in the M1—allowing for safer charging while freeing up a USB-C port.

This list is not exhaustive, but it clearly illustrates the significant improvements the M4 model will introduce over the M1 MacBook Air.

Potential Downsides

It is essential to recognize that not all changes are necessarily beneficial. Depending on individual preferences, two elements of the M4 MacBook Air’s design could be seen as drawbacks:

The display notch the new (M2-style) overall design

While the notch on the iPhone has never been a bother for me, I find it much more glaring on Mac devices. I also have a fondness for the classic tapered MacBook Air design featured in the M1. While the new design is certainly appealing, it lacks the same nostalgic charm.

M4 Provides Unmatched Upgrade Incentives

From my observations, many owners of the M1 MacBook Pro opted for the M4 version upon its release last November, and they were pleased with their decision.

In a similar vein, I believe the M4 MacBook Air will serve as an excellent upgrade for M1 users.

While the M1 remains a capable machine—I’d used an M1 Air until last year—it has been on the market for over four years, which is a solid lifecycle.

Many of the enhancements I mentioned earlier—indeed, numerous ones—are also featured in the M3 or M2 versions.

If you typically upgrade your laptop every four years or more, acquiring the latest model is the best choice. Future-proofing is crucial, especially for a device you intend to keep for a while.

The M4 MacBook Air will be launching soon, and it is poised to be the most appealing upgrade for M1 users yet, combining the enhancements of the M3 and M2 while adding its own unique features.

Are you considering upgrading to the M4 MacBook Air from an M1? Share your thoughts in the comments.

