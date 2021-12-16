Will We See A Fourth Stimulus Check Because Of Omicron Threat?

The number of COVID 19 cases is on the rise, all thanks to the Omicron variant. Many Americans are looking forwards to a new stimulus check.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, billions of dollars have been sent to Americans on behalf of the federal government, in the form of stimulus checks.

Last month the Omicron variant was detected in the US, and it is believed that this variant is more transmissible than other variants.

Prior to this strain, when the U.S. was struggling due to COVID-19, the government would send checks to help struggling Americans out of work.

Some experts feel like the issue of inflation happening right now is partially driven by the checks given out early on in the pandemic.

At this moment, it appears that there is no fourth stimulus check on the horizon.

No Stimulus Check Means No Financial Help?

President Biden and his administration are doing their best to pass the Build Back Better bill. The House has passed it but it is now in front of the Senate. Stimulus checks are not a focus in this bill but other such solutions are being presented to help the struggling citizens.

There are provisions that would extend the expanded child tax credits into 2022, including the advanced payments that helped millions stay out of poverty.

Historically, the last three checks given out were given after sharp increases in COVID-19 cases.

If the Omicron variant increased drastically, that could change whether checks are sent or not.

Right now, a fourth stimulus check is not in the future.