In a recent blog update targeted at Windows Insiders, Microsoft has revealed that the Start menu phone integration feature on Windows 11 now supports iPhone. Previously, this feature was only available for Android users, with promises made for iPhone compatibility in the future.

This new Start menu phone integration on Windows 11 enables smoother file sharing between PCs and iPhones. Microsoft also highlighted additional functionalities made possible through this integration:

iPhone users connected to Windows can now access their phone’s features straight from the Start menu. This integration allows iPhone users to enjoy similar perks as those on Android, including checking the phone’s battery and connectivity status, accessing messages and calls, and monitoring recent activities, all from the comfort of the Start menu.

Here’s a glimpse of this feature in action on Windows 11:

Windows 11 Start Menu Now Supports iPhone Integration 3

Microsoft is rolling out this feature to Windows Insiders (beta testers) on the Dev and Beta Channels starting today. For it to function correctly, the following software and hardware requirements must be met:

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 4805 or higher in the Beta Channel and 26120.3000 or higher in the Dev channel.

or higher in the Beta Channel and or higher in the Dev channel. Phone Link version 1.24121.30.0 or newer.

or newer. Your PC needs to be signed in with a Microsoft account and must support Bluetooth LE.

For more information on the Start menu phone integration for Windows 11, click here. If you’re utilizing this new feature, let us know your experience in the comments! For optimal PC and iPhone integration, the Mac remains a strong choice.

