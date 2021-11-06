Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small Review: A Cut Above The Rest

Creative professionals are greatly aided by drawing tablets. However, even recently, there were only a few brands to choose from, and the majority of them were bonus accessories to be fit into workstations.

This is where Xencelabs comes in. A few former employees of Wacom runs the company. They have introduced a range of innovative, and almost miraculous, drawing tablets designed to cater to professionals. The Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small is one such product.

Details Of The Product

The Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small has a minimalist appearance that is focused on comfort, intuitive use, and workflow, all while being as compact as possible. Moreover, the tablet’s package includes additional tools and accessories that add to its cost-effectiveness, as well as enhance professionals’ drawing experience.

The Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small is 6.93×3.89 in and comes with adjustable LEDs for marking out the area that is for drawing. 2 drawing pens are included: the Thin Pen, and the 3-button pen. Both of them can be entirely customized with the help of the Xencelabs Settings App.

To aid comfort, the Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small has a curved, seamless palm rest. The native area ratio for drawing is 16:9 for the tablet.

Other Specifications Of The Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small:

The Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small can run 16 hours on a single charge and takes about 2.5 hours to be completely charged from 0. It supports both USB and Wireless connectivity. It can detect pressure levels up to 8192 levels as well as approximate 60 degrees of pen tilt. The grips of the pens are made of rubber that is very soft to the touch. Both the pens are similar in length that is 6.20 in. However, the 3-button pen weighs 17g while the Thin Pen weighs 12g. Xencelabs also provides 2 years of limited warranty for the product.

Included In The Box:

Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small

Warranty Booklet

Quick Start Guide

Nib Extracting Ring

Carrying case

USB-A to USB-C Adapter

Glove Medium

Nibs (4 Felt)

Nibs (6 Standard)

USB Cable

Thin Pen

3-button Pen

Pen Case

Dongle

User Experience:

The Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small will arrive packaged in a neat box. From the moment it is opened, you will get to see a host of thank you messages and an overview of the product. On the reverse side of the gratitude card, there will be a QR code. This will lead you to the website of Xencelabs where you can download and install the required drivers. After that, simply connect the Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small via USB or Bluetooth, and it is good to go.

Inside the box, the first thing on top will be the tablet. Beside it, will be a smaller black box containing the warranty policy and a sticker from Xencelabs. Underneath the tablet, you will find a plastic-wrapped case containing the pens and other accessories, as well as another black box. This box has the glove for drawing and the charging cable. Then, lift the whole tray to find the included travel case. The case can store the Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small as well as all the accessories. The case is soft-sided but is one of the best accessories in the package.

The setup process takes about 10 minutes. The majority of it is approving of the host of permissions, like every other standard installations. The device will ask for accessibility and screen recording permissions as well.

The application by Xencelabs has a lot of uses and is not like another typical utility app. The corner colors of the tablet can be customized through it as well as mapping the buttons for control. There are a host of options to choose from when it comes to how you want to use the control buttons. The same range of customization applies to the pens as well. These diverse ranges of customization are the distinctive mark of the Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small.

Functionality-wise, using the Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small is extremely easy. The surface of the tablet has a texture that is very smooth and comfortable to use. The Thin Pen is more similar to traditional writing instruments. The pen makes precise touch-ups so much easier than the usual mouse. The hardware also feels solid and without having any sense of fragility. Performance-wise, the Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small has been smooth and seamless.

Final Verdict On The Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small

The Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small fits very well in workspaces that are not very big. Its performance is comparable to larger devices while having a much more compact size. It would also be perfect for remote working. Given the few options available when it comes to drawing tablets, the Xencelabs Pen Tablet is possibly the best small pen tablet out there right now.