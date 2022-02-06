Yield App Achieves 40% Growth In 4th Quarter And Moves Successfully Past Armanino Audit

Yield App has released its 4th quarter report that has revealed an asset base of $475M and a complete pass from Armanino, the leading US audit firm. The digital asset management platform and fintech company has shown a strong growth trajectory in its 2021 4th quarter report.

Yield App managed assets growth of 40% from its 3rd quarter and has reached $475M. the company has also released results of inspections done by Armanino, among the top 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the US, which revealed that its assets were definitely in the black.

Yield App Has Built A Asset Base Of $475m By The 4th Qtr.

- Advertisement -

Yield has in recent times celebrated the presentation of its 2.0 platform, which is a refurbished version of the original. Its managed assets were $39.4 at the 3rd quarter ending before it made a 40% leap to $475M by December 31.

This leap concludes a bold 1st year for passive income providers after it was publicly launched in February last year. The launch includes a strong tie-up with West Ham, the English Premier League team.

In 2021, Yield has reportedly paid over $29M to its clients in earnings rewards in Tether, Ether, USD Coin, and Yield App. Customers of Yield App can make earnings on digital assets of 18% depending on the membership layer.

- Advertisement -

In the final quarter of 2021, Yield App also released the Armanino audit results. The audit and accounts firm has shown figures that confirm that the assets of Yield App far exceed its liabilities. It is an important landmark for the new wealth manager.

The CFO of Yield App, Justin Wright has said that the appointment of Armanino has ensured additional assurance and transparency to Yield App’s prospective and present customers, business partners, and regulators of the assets the firm holds. Wright assured that the company will continue its partnership with the accounting giant and also other 3rd party accreditation agencies to release independent reports twice each year on the business activities of the group.

Yield recently launched the revamped version of its platform and saw a growth of 19% in its worldwide customer numbers to 71,356 in the final quarter of 2021. Asia witnessed the strongest growth at 60%, followed by Europe at 17%.

Yield app believes in its mission to help achieve the full potential of its digital assets and combine them with the most profitable opportunities available across financial markets.