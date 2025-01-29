Your Guide to Watching the 2025 Grammys: Streaming Options, Schedule, and More

The 2025 Grammy Awards are among the most anticipated televised concerts of the year, showcasing renowned artists and captivating performances. Here’s how to watch the event live on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and other devices (for free).

When are the 2025 Grammys?

Save the date! The 67th Grammy Awards ceremony is set for this Sunday, February 2, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Trevor Noah will return as host for the fifth consecutive year, live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Nominees in the major categories include The Beatles, Beyoncé, André 3000, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Chappell Roan, along with artists like Teddy Swims, Shaboozey, Post Malone, and Gracie Abrams.

Many of these artists are already confirmed to deliver performances during the event on Sunday.

You can check the complete list of 2025 Grammy Award nominations here.

Where to watch the 67th Grammys ceremony

The 2025 Grammys will be broadcast live on CBS, and Paramount+ will stream the event online.

It’s important to note that Paramount+ subscribers will need the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME package, priced at $12.99/month. The ad-supported Paramount+ Essentials plan at $7.99/month will not provide access to the event.

New subscribers can take advantage of a one-week free trial for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME by registering with a new email and billing information. Just be sure to cancel before the week is over to avoid charges amounting to $13.

Additional options to watch online include trialing or subscribing to a streaming cable service on various devices like iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Vision Pro, and Apple TV. Some available options are:

YouTube TV (2-day free trial, then $69.99/month for six months and $82.99/month afterward)

Hulu + Live TV (3-day free trial, then $82.99/month)

Fubo TV (5-day free trial, then $59.99/month for the first month, $84.99/month thereafter)

Best Apple TV accessories