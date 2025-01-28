Your iPhone Might Soon Unlock Those Notorious CVS Product Cabinets





Today, CVS has unveiled its newly rebranded and enhanced CVS Health app, previously known as CVS Pharmacy. This iPhone application introduces several new features, with the most notable being a pilot program that allows customers to open locked product cabinets in select CVS stores.

Shopping at CVS can often be a frustrating experience.

This is primarily because many CVS locations secure their products behind locked cabinets.

Traditionally, this has forced customers to call for assistance via a button, a process that can be inconvenient for both shoppers and staff.

However, the updated CVS app aims to alleviate this issue.

As reported by Isabelle Bousquette in The Wall Street Journal:

The company is testing a new feature in the app that enables loyalty members to unlock these frequently locked cabinets directly from their smartphones. To use this feature, app users must be logged in, connected to the store’s Wi-Fi, and have Bluetooth activated on their device. Currently, this pilot is underway in three stores, and Mandadi mentioned that it’s going well, with plans to expand to 10-15 stores in the next phase, ultimately aiming for widespread implementation.

While it may take some initial setup to unlock a CVS cabinet through the app, once everything is configured, it should streamline the shopping process for future visits.

Creative strategies for app usage

Interestingly, the information regarding the CVS app coincides with the company exploring ways to enhance user engagement with their application.

“Changing consumer behavior is crucial. Most shoppers have their regular habits when visiting in-store,” remarked Scheibenreif. He further emphasized that, “To encourage users to open the app while shopping, it must offer significant incentives.” […] “Consumers are very dissatisfied with locked cabinets.”

Personally, I believe that the ability to unlock cabinets would definitely encourage me to utilize the CVS app more frequently. If the trial proves successful, it may prompt other retailers to discover innovative tactics for boosting app engagement.

What are your thoughts on CVS’s latest announcement? Would you consider using the app to unlock product cabinets? Share your opinions in the comments.

Top iPhone Accessories