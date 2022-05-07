$1,400 Stimulus Check Deadline This Month: Make Sure To Claim Your Payment

With federal stimulus checks drying up, it is up to the states to come up with their version of relief payments. Residents of an Iowa county are set to receive a one-off payment if they fulfill their eligibility requirements. They must also get their name in a lucky draw.

Residents of Johnson County are lining up to file for a stimulus check that is funded through the Federal administration’s American Rescue Plan worth $3.5M. Residents of the county who satisfy the criteria should apply at a designated address. They must apply along with other supporting documents through an online portal.

Johnson County has offered in-person centers to help residents to submit their applications for the county stimulus check. While the first clinic for submission is on May 5, the next is on May 13. Timings for both the cams are from noon to 6 pm. The venue is room number 203 B and C at the Health and Human Service Building in Johnson County.

Residents Should Make An Online Appointment For The Stimulus Check

Residents would be advised to go for a prior online appointment for the clinic. Those who do not make an online appointment are also eligible to submit their application but would have to wait longer. Eligible residents get to submit only 1 application and the application will be open till May 23.

Residents will be selected for the stimulus check through a lottery if the number of applicants exceeds the budget of the sanctioned funds. So county residents should be aware that applying does not give assurance of the stimulus check.

The grants coordinator of Johnson County, Donna Brooks said that they are prepared to go into it will full force and spread the news about the Direct Assistance Program (DAC) to all residents of the county. She said that it would be 4 weeks of intense work, concentrated solely on the stimulus check under the Johnson County DAC.