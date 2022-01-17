$2,000 Stimulus Checks: The Petition Hits 3 Million

People are asking the question if they would receive the $2,000 monthly stimulus checks.

With the threat of Omicron and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, people are wondering whether there will be a fourth check. Organizers of a major petition hope the answer is yes.

A Change.org petition for $2,000 a month checks has hit 3 million signatures.

Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner and the petition’s organizer, wants $2,000 a month checks for adults and $ 1,000-month stimulus checks for each child. Her petition wants recurring checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stephanie Bonin Spoke About The Benefits Of Stimulus Checks

“Our country is still deeply struggling,” Bonin wrote on the Change.org petition for stimulus checks. “The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans, the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20% and many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent, and child care. These are all reasons that checks need to be targeted to people who are still struggling and that Congress needs to learn from this past year. It took nine months for Congress to send a second check, and just moments to spend it. Moving forward Congress needs to make recurring checks automatic if certain triggers are met.”

Congress provided 3 checks to the Americans in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Like the previous 3 stimulus checks, a fourth check would come from Congress.

While Democrats control Congress, there has been no serious effort to date to pass legislation that would provide $2,000 a month checks or even a fourth stimulus check. While the previous three checks were one-time stimulus checks, this petition calls for monthly checks.

Last year, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and other 55 Democrats sent a letter to President Joe Biden to support recurring stimulus checks. However, President Biden doesn’t support a fourth stimulus check or recurring checks. Currently, Biden is focused on Congress passing his legislative agenda, the Build Back Better plan, which doesn’t include any stimulus checks.