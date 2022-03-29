4 Tips to effectively optimize your on-page SEO

Search engine optimization is an important part of any digital marketing strategy. Having a well-optimized site helps you to increase your organic traffic. With that, this blog will look at four tips to help you optimize your site for the search engines and drive more traffic.

Make sure the title of your page is relevant

Make sure the title of your page is relevant and includes keywords that the page is going to rank for. The title is one of the most critical factors in on-page SEO, as it will be used on your page and displayed to users in search results. It is also the first thing that users will see when they arrive on your page, so it should contain a prominent keyword or two. The goal is to attract the attention of users who are looking for your page and not confuse them with what your page is about.

The title tag is also the first thing a search engine sees when crawling your page. It is the title of the page that shows up on the search results pages. It also shows up in the tab of your browser as you visit the page. The optimal length of the title, which allows for effective use of keywords and additional text, is around 70-80 characters. A good title will increase the chances of your page showing up on the search results pages.

Optimize every part of the page

Optimize your images, because Google can see them. They understand what an image is. If you are using a product image, it is probably pretty good, but you can make it more effective with alt text. Alt text is a text description of the image that Google can read and index. This allows the image to be more descriptive, producing better results.

As you may already know, your images can impact your search rankings, especially if you are using them for an image sitemap or using the alt tag. This is because Google needs to understand the content of the image before it can be returned in the search results. To make sure that Google understands your images, you have to make them crawlable.

Optimize your titles. Make sure your titles are keyword rich. Google loves it when you use keywords in the title tag. Optimize your URLs. If you have the option to use keywords in your URLs, do it. It will help keep your SEO consistent. Optimize your copy. Use your keywords in your copy, but do not overdo it. We want people to be able to read the copy and understand it. Optimize your URL structure. Make sure to keep it simple.

Content Audit

Content is the most crucial part of a successful SEO campaign. The more relevant, valuable content you have on your site, the more likely you are to rank well. Before you start, you need to do a little research. Try to answer the following questions: What kind of content is already ranking for my target keywords? What kind of content are my competitors creating? What do my users want? What can I do to stand out from the crowd? You can also use an SEO analyzer to take a look at how well your content is doing and what will make it do better. The SE Ranking seo page analyzer can help you see different metrics and easily understand your SEO efforts.

Header and Meta tags

Tag <h1> – the main header page contains important information about the page.

Basic rules for optimizing the H1 tag are:

The title tag <h1> must be present on the page and not repeated on it more than once;

The title H1 should not be empty;

It must be relevant to the content of the page;

It must include a search phrase (query) or part of one;

The recommended length is from 65-80 characters;

It must not coincide with the content of the tag <title>;

It should not be closed or hidden by JS/CSS;

It should not be duplicated – it must be unique in relation to other pages.

The main difference between h1, h2, and h3 headers is the importance of the information. Promoted keywords and phrases are recommended in the headings of levels 1 and 2. Auxiliary requests and words can be placed in the 3-4 level tags. Observe the hierarchical nesting when optimizing the text part of the site.

Write an attractive meta description tag.

Google shows the meta description of a page as a descriptive box in the search engine results. Meta descriptions are not a ranking factor, but they are still important because an attractive description can attract more clicks and traffic.

Use the following tips to write an attractive description quickly:

Expand your title tag. Include a UTP that you did not fit in the title.

Follow your search objective. Pay attention to what users are looking for.

Address users directly.

Be concise. Keep the description 120 characters or less.

Use a keyword. Google highlights words and phrases closely related to the query.

Conclusion

An optimized title, description, h1-h6 headers, images on the page, relevant content, and the correct structure of the URL is the key to successful site promotion in the search results.

Now you know everything there is to know about on-page SEO optimization and will be able to avoid making mistakes that will prevent you from acquiring organic traffic.