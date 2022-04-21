4th stimulus check 2022 schedule – $1,200 direct payments to be sent out in Days – see if you’ll get the cash

ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month.

Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively.

In March, the state sent out a batch of almost 62,000 combined stimulus checks under these initiatives.

In total, California has issued a total of 12.9million stimulus checks since last year.

To qualify for either program, your income must be less than $75,000 and generally have filed 2020 taxes before October 15, 2021.