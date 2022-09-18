What Are The Chances Of Another Stimulus Check Payment?

While there have been multiple reports of American citizens struggling against the increasing rate of inflation, it is still uncertain if Congress would actually bring about yet another stimulus check payment. When the pandemic was at its height, the citizens received three different stimulus payments from the federal government. The first payment had a worth of $1,200, with the following couple having a worth of $600 and $1,400 respectively.

But as of now, there hasn’t been any declaration for another stimulus payment. In order for Congress to pass another payment, there need to be at least 50 votes in its favor in the Senate. Also, the President of the country, Joe Biden, would have to pledge his support for another round of payments, which he has yet to do- considering he did put his signature on the Inflation Reduction Act.

Stimulus Check Payments Are Still Being Issued By State Governments

On the other hand, the climate change legislative package has been aimed at proving savings to households through electricity bill discounts and tax breaks annually- rather than issuing another stimulus check payment. Therefore, it is not expected at all that the democrats in the Senate will be taking swift action to send in more money to the people. Also, the House will have to approve it as well- before it could be sent over to the President’s desk to be signed.

Even if the federal government might not be issuing stimulus check payments, there have been a couple of direct payments that have been sent to countless American citizens in a couple of states. This includes the island state of Hawaii, which has been sending out tax rebates worth $300 per person to those who make less than $100,000 or $200,000 for couples.