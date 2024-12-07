Apple is Allegedly Investigating 5G Cellular for Vision Pro, and That’s Exciting News!





Apple has been diligently working on new 5G modems for quite some time, with their debut anticipated in the iPhone SE 4 slated for release next spring. A recent report from Bloomberg has provided additional insight into Apple’s modem strategy, revealing plans for cellular technology to extend to several new devices, including the Apple Vision Pro.

Cellular Connectivity for Vision Pro

While it may not appear in the upcoming M5 chip refresh, Mark Gurman notes that Apple is contemplating the integration of cellular capabilities into the Apple Vision Pro:

The company is exploring options for adding cellular functionality to headsets, including future iterations of the Vision Pro. Eventually, this technology might also be adapted for lightweight augmented reality glasses, although such a product remains several years away.

Apple is currently in the process of prototyping two distinct 5G modem versions:

A first-generation model expected to debut with the iPhone SE 4, iPhone 17 Air, and entry-level iPads next year, designed for cost-effectiveness and efficiency.

A high-end model anticipated for 2026, which will offer faster 5G connectivity for the iPhone 18 Pro and Macs.

It remains uncertain which modem will be utilized in the Apple Vision Pro, as the Bloomberg report does not clarify this.

Nevertheless, it’s crucial for the Apple Vision Pro to maintain high power efficiency, given its relatively small battery that powers the entire system. Therefore, it seems plausible that Apple might opt for the lower-end first-generation modem for the Vision Pro; only time will reveal the decision.

The Importance of Cellular Connectivity

I have consistently believed that incorporating cellular connectivity into the Vision Pro would be a logical evolution. While it may not be practical for users to wear the Vision Pro on the go in its current design, a future where it becomes more streamlined and lightweight could indeed make this a reality.

Whether or not users wear them outside, there are compelling use cases for cellular technology. One possibility includes travelers using Vision Pro during road trips to enjoy shows or movies while on the move. Cellular connectivity would also enhance productivity in locations where Wi-Fi isn’t readily available.

Yes, tethering to a phone’s hotspot is an option, but it can quickly exhaust your phone’s battery, and many mobile data plans restrict hotspot usage, which could quickly deplete the data allowance for an Apple Vision Pro.

With Apple’s 5G modems, users could potentially experience high-speed connectivity directly on their Vision Pro, no matter the location.

What are your thoughts on the rumors of cellular capabilities for the Apple Vision Pro? Share your opinion in the comments.

