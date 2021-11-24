Black Friday Stimulus Check: Americans Slam Biden For High Gas Prices

People are demanding a Black Friday “stimulus” check while some are slamming president Joe Biden for high gas and grocery prices during Thanksgiving week.

Many have taken to social media to express anger about the country’s economy and ask for additional government aid.

A tweet stated that the people in America needed a stimulus check. If the President could provide that, then his approval rating would go up instantly. He thanked the President for all he had done but it was not enough. Many families were still struggling as they could not keep up with inflation.

Another tweet criticized Biden for staying “at the Nantucket home of a private equity tycoon for thanksgiving,” as Politico’s Sam Stein reported. It stated that the people were suffering in a pandemic, without the aid of stimulus checks while he was staying with his donors for Thanksgiving and giving thanks for providing nothing.

However, while it’s unlikely that the federal government will send out another check before the end of the year, some states have their own stimulus programs.

Other Stimulus Check Incentives Available For The People

Bonus cash will be sent to certain groups living in 14 states after three direct federal payments totaling a maximum of $3,400 were sent as part of Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

In Pennsylvania, money is available under the property tax and rent rebate program.

Additionally, struggling families could be eligible for a stimulus check worth up to $8,000 per child after Thanksgiving.

Parents that have kids under 13 and an income of less than $125,000 can claim the extra stimulus cash.

Meanwhile, the Senior Citizens League is pushing to get another stimulus check into the hands of seniors. The group launched a petition and started lobbying Congress for another stimulus check.

It sent a letter to members in the House and Senate urging them to consider a targeted stimulus.

It argues that money is necessary for seniors to survive and keep food on the table. The petition has close to 75,000 signatures.