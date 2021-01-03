CALM Stocks To Post $0.10 EPS For 2021 Q1, Suggests Zacks Analysts

According to Zacks Investment Research analysts, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is now expected to announce $0.10 as earnings per share for the 1st quarter of 2021 as per their report issued on the 3rd of January.

CALM stocks will reportedly announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 4th January. Compared to last year, the earnings of this year show considerable change. Last year, this company posted its earnings for the corresponding quarter as $0.21. This suggests that the firm had a 147.6% positive yearly growth rate.

Zacks Investment Research suggests that NASDAQ: CALM’s FY2020 EPS will stand at $0.85. The earnings will approximately range from $0.80 – $0.90. For the upcoming financial year, expert analysts suggest that the firm’s estimated earnings per share will stand at $1.49 with the estimates varying from $1.42 to $1.55.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) Stock Analysis

CALM stocks traded at $37.54 this Friday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $1.83 billion. The company’s PE ratio stands at 41.25 and has a beta value of -0.19 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $46.66 to $30.74. The 50SMA (Simple Moving Average) stands at $38.42 and its 200SMA stands at $40.59.

NASDAQ: CALM has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as Zacks Investment Research, TheStreet, BidAskClub, Bank of America, Stephens, and so on among other equities posted reports on this firm over the last few months.

Among the brokerages that have issued ratings on this stock, one has issued a “Sell” rating, two have rated it as “hold” and three have given a “buy” rating.

Therefore, the average consensus rating of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. currently stands at “Hold” and the consensus on the target price is $45.67. Several hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling of NASDAQ: CALM shares recently.