All The Details About Stimulus Check Of $350 Monthly

A new stimulus check proposal is brought by Sen. Mitt Romney, in order to bring back the child tax credit in an advanced form. By this proposal, selected individuals will again get $350 monthly just like in the year 2021. However, this time there will be some extra rules and regulations which must be followed by the people in order to get the money.

Speculations About This New Stimulus Check

Individuals need to follow all the requirements needed in the workplace to be eligible for the stimulus check. These stimulus checks will follow the Family Security Act which was introduced by Mitt Romney. The families who will classify for this stimulus check will get $350 per month for a child aged 5 years or less and $250 for a child aged between 6 to 17.

Moreover, parents who are expecting a baby can also be eligible for this stimulus check from four months before the delivery date of the newborn baby. The maximum payment each family can get will be $1,250.

Romney has a plan that the payment will be eliminated because of income thresholds. This can be simplified by citing an example. As per the plan of Romney, an individual tax filer whose income is over $200,000 or in case of joint tax filers, with an income of $400,000, each month $50 will be subtracted from the payment received monthly. This deduction will be conducted for every $1000 people who filed taxes that are more than the income threshold.

Furthermore, this advanced plan of stimulus check contains some controversial requirements of work. There is no clear specification and details about the proposal and states that dealing with programs of work requirement needs some benefit recipient who will be interested to work. These people can also be interested to volunteer somewhere and must be given proper training for at least 80 hours a month.