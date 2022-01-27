Elon Musk Has Spiked DOGE Up Yet Again

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has recently offered to eat a meal specifically for kids from McDonald’s live on television if it would accept DOGE as an official method of payment. The CEO of SpaceX stated that he would be quite delighted to eat a Happy Meal on TV if the fast-food chain accepts Dogecoin as a mode of payment. This was tweeted by the erratic billionaire on Tuesday morning, and within minutes, the price of DOGE jumped by 7% from $0.135 to $0.145, where it currently stands.

Elon Musk Wants McDonald’s To Accept Doge

The previous tweets from Elon Musk have worked their way into moving markets far more substantially, with a recent announcement about utilizing it for Tesla merchandise payment leading Dogecoin to surge by around 25%. The current downturn could have more susceptible reasons behind it, but the smaller increase suggests that Musk’s power of moving markets is fading to an extent.

- Advertisement -

10 hours from the Tweet, McDonald’s went ahead and tweeted that it would be accepting Dogecoin only if Elon Musk’s Tesla would accept Grimacecoin- which made reference to a fake coin that depicted a fuzzy purple McDonaldland mascot from the 1980s called Grimace. Most of the opportunists of crypto were quite quick to respond, with Grimace already minted on the Binance Smart Chain.

Elon Musk is currently jumping on the bandwagon when it comes to crypto memes of McDonald’s that have been seeing rapid growth in its popularity on Twitter recently. The fast-food giant has definitely become quite linked to crypto markets during major times of crisis as influencers and investors post memes about needing employment after crypto markets went through some significant losses.