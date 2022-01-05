Get $1,400 Stimulus Checks With The Help Of Your Tax Return

Taxpayers can receive stimulus checks worth up to $1,400 via their tax return at the start of this year.

Families that have eligible kids can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit in their next tax return.

Dependents must be under 19 unless they are a student or at any age but are permanently disabled, according to Marca.

Single taxpayers can receive the full amount if their income is $75,000 or less, while the threshold is $150,000 for joint filers or married couples.

Payments that were sent out last year were based on tax returns filed in 2019 or 2020 meaning dependents that became part of the family last year will not have been included in the stimulus checks.

It is expected that taxpayers will receive the money when taxes are filed this year.

Stimulus Checks: News From Indiana

States will receive a budget from the federal government to distribute stimulus checks payments.

Residents in Indiana will also receive a cash boost of $125 when filing their taxes this year.

Americans will get their check either via mail or direct deposit – depending on how they file their 2021 tax returns.

The last time Indiana residents received an automatic tax refund was in 2013.

State law requires officials to hand taxpayers a refund if reserves, excluding education, total more than 12.5 percent of the general funding pot.

The state has around $4billion in reserves – equating to 23 percent of its general fund.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said: “Despite a pandemic, Indiana exceeded all expectations and closed the state fiscal year with an unprecedented amount in reserves.

“We have an obligation to put this money back into the hands of taxpayers instead of living it in the hands of (the) government.”

And, the state will work with around 910,000 low-income Americans that pay taxes but don’t file returns. Payments can be claimed before April 2022.