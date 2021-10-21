Stimulus Check For Seniors Needed, Single Meal And Cutting Back On Medication A Harsh Reality

With no sign of a let-up in the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic, many Americans are resorting to desperate measures to stay afloat. Low-wage earners and senior citizens are cutting back on their meals and going without medication. But there could be hope for some as the Senior Citizens League has called for stimulus checks for retired citizens.

Rick Delaney, chairman of the League, has written to leaders of Congress that senior citizens are being forced to take half their quota of prescribed medicine and take just a single meal. They have complained that the government has given up on them and asked for a stimulus check for senior citizens.

Delaney said that a stimulus check worth around $1,400 was needed and hoped that there would be congressional support in this matter. Lawmakers are presently engaged in issues such as infrastructure legislation and the upper limit for debt.

He has forwarded a petition backed by the League that states that they are in desperate need of an emergency $1,400 stimulus check to face the unprecedented inflation this year.

Rising Inflation And The Fading Chances Of A 4th Stimulus Check Has Made Situation Desperate For Seniors

He said that though social security assistance is in sync with inflation, spiraling inflation has hit the finances of senior citizens. Most have used up their life savings merely to stay afloat.

There will be a 6% rise in Social Security payments, but the cost of living adjustment will also see a rise of 6.2%. That would mean the biggest advance in payouts after 1983.

For senior citizens receiving $1,543, the present average, that could mean an increase of around $98.67 every month.

But a bigger check could also push many into an upper tax bracket. Citizens receive social security benefits at the age of 62. But those claiming benefits before reaching their full retirement stage could get less.

With the 4th stimulus check looking unlikely at this stage, senior citizens are desperately in need of that extra cash as it is their only source of income.