How to Get a Job as a Nurse Case Manager?

A nurse case manager is responsible for providing the best possible treatment for patients. It requires specific education, key skills, and related work experience. At the same time, it is a rewarding occupation that is in demand, so many professionals consider pursuing it.

In general, don’t be afraid to ask for advice. Talk to your relatives, friends, or acquaintances about your strengths and weaknesses to better understand what to emphasize and what to work on in your application.

In addition, find people who already work in this sphere and find out what qualities are most valued in someone pursuing a nurse case manager position. Look through the corresponding vacancies to understand whether you meet the requirements.

Who Is a Nurse Case Manager?

A nurse case manager is a registered nurse who coordinates all the patient care in or outside the medical facility. Such a professional is an advocate for their patients. They make sure all the aspects of the treatment are aligned in the best way for the client.

The responsibilities vary from finding cost-effective treatment options to communicating conditions with family members and coordinating efforts of several medical professionals working on the case.

Nurse case managers usually collaborate with

medical professionals;

social workers;

helping members of the community;

family of the patient, etc.

The main goal is the provision of a holistic approach that benefits the patient.

Types of Specializations for Nurse Case Managers

Those who are interested in this occupation can focus on one niche. For example, you can work only with short-term recovery cases or, on the contrary, invest in your career by choosing long-term care coordination.

Also, it is possible to pick a niche based on specific diseases and conditions. It will help gain more expertise in a particular field, for example, cancer patients, people with diabetes, or those with chronic illness.

Another factor is focusing on a patient group like pediatrics or caring for the elderly.

One can be employed in different organizations:

hospitals;

long-term care facilities;

insurance companies;

hospices;

palliative care facilities;

community health organization;

outpatient clinics;

public health organizations/centers;

government agencies;

home healthcare companies, etc.

According to the US Bureau of Labor and Statistics, 33% of nurse care managers work at state or local hospitals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job seekers need to know what exactly this work entails. Here are some of the main responsibilities of nurse case managers:

assessing new patients and their condition;

identification of needs, client resources, and available treatment options;

creating a plan for every client;

help with the transfer of a patient to a facility;

screening population for possible healthcare needs;

communication with medical professionals who engage in the treatment;

book appointments and treatments;

education of patients and families on the condition/disease and necessary help;

documentation and updates on the treatment;

monitoring usage of medication by a patient;

promoting effective and affordable services for clients.

Overall, it is a demanding job that requires specific education, qualification, and training.

How to Become a Nurse Case Manager

This position requires specialized education. So, the starting point is getting it.

Education

Generally, employers expect a bachelor’s degree in nursing, although some applications are available for people with an associate degree as well.

The first step into this career is to acquire a BSN at a respectable school. After that, one needs to obtain a license as a registered nurse. For the US, it means passing the National Council Licensure Examination.

Additionally, one might need to get more training regarding case management, as well as financial, social, and ethical issues involved. It is also possible to get a master of science in nursing with a specialization in case management.

The next step is to get nurse case manager certification. In the US, those are issued by the CCMC, CCN, ACMA, CCCTM, or ANCC.

Work Experiences

To land a job in this field, one needs to have previous experience in nursing, hospital administration, or working in other healthcare facilities (outpatient care, nursing homes, or rehabilitation facilities).

It is an advanced position, so recruiters expect one to be educated and experienced. The exact requirements may vary, but some recruiting firms expect no less than five years of work. But often, two years of experience are good as well if they cover 2,000 hours of clinical work.

Applicant Documents

When you have education, licenses, and experience acquired, it is time to start applying for positions. Begin with preparing all the necessary documents.

When you have education, licenses, and experience acquired, it is time to start applying for positions.

It is reasonable to get professional help as an investment in your future career.

Specialization

Then, you land an interview, pass it, and get a job. Congratulations! From here, one can work on specialization in a particular niche to become an expert in that. It is not necessary, but it might be very beneficial.

The narrower your niche is, the easier it is to become an expert in it. For example, if you specialize in a specific condition, it is easier to stay on top of the industry and the most innovative treatment plans. You can also get insights into what practices work best and how patients can save some money.

In Summary

A nurse case manager job is demanding, but it offers great career prospects. One gets to help people access effective healthcare and gain personal fulfillment from this job. Although it is not easy to start, the long process of education, training, and acquiring certifications is worth it.