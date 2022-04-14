Instagram Followers Business: Powerful Tips to Get More Followers

Most businesses around the world use social media, and for many of them, Instagram is the best place to connect with their prospects. This is because this visual-centric platform has the most active users, which for brands means that they can use it to generate more engagement than on other major social networks, such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, or YouTube. It’s also one of the favorite platforms for researching brands, services, and products.

What’s more, for many users, the Instagram business account of a company plays a crucial role in their decision about whether they will purchase a product or a service. This decision typically depends on the brand’s content, its interaction with its audience, other users’ opinions about the company’s products or services, and so on.

So, you probably want to use Instagram as a tool for increasing your sales, building customer loyalty, creating a community around your brand, and improving your overall results. However, without a detailed Instagram strategy, your account may not make any difference, or may even harm your company. To help you make sure that you can take advantage of all the opportunities Instagram can offer you, we’ve prepared this list of things you should focus on.

Focus on Quality Instagram Followers

Your Instagram account can indeed help you reach your target audience, attract more potential clients and close more deals. And it’s logical to think that the more followers you have more people will buy from you. So, what you want to know is how to get more followers on Instagram to boost your sales. Nevertheless, the key to a successful Instagram is more about quality followers than a large number of followers.

There are many tools you can use, services you can purchase, and tactics you can develop to increase your number of followers. But whatever you choose to do, you should make sure that most, if not all of the users in your audience, could be your ideal customers. The number of followers means nothing if the users don’t engage with you and you can’t turn them into customers.

Many of the Instagram growth tools or services you can find are designed to inflate this number, by using fake accounts and bots. Make sure that the one you choose focuses on organic growth.

Offer Value and Quality

Apart from friends and family, people choose to follow accounts that give them some kind of value. Whether it’s a writer they love, who posts about their work or their everyday life, or a random account that posts funny memes. The point is, as a company that wants to attract new customers, you have to make sure that your target audience finds what you are posting valuable.

And this doesn’t only refer to your products or services. To grow your followers, you shouldn’t simply be aiming for more sales but instead for a real community and a meaningful connection to your audience. Engagement is becoming more and more important for the Instagram algorithm, as it determines how many people will see them.

Use your content to humanize your brand by showing them what’s happening behind the scenes, introducing them to your team, telling them your stories, and so on. The quality of the photos and videos should be top-notch, and the content should be educational, inspiring, and entertaining.

Pay Attention to Aesthetics

One of the reasons why Instagram is so effective for businesses is that it’s primarily a visual platform, and we, as species, are very visual creatures. Visual content is more effective than other types because it seems to leave the most powerful impression. In other words, images and videos are more memorable than text, for instance, and when your followers see your post, it will stay with them longer. More than that, video content is the most popular because it doesn’t take as much time, and it’s more entertaining.

So, the aesthetics of your content is very important, but so is the aesthetics of your Instagram feed in general. Keep in mind that many people will form an opinion about your brand based on what they see on your feed. Make sure that it’s tidy and coherent. For instance, you can use your brand colors in each of your posts.

Conclusion

In short, to grow your Instagram you need to find a way to reach your target audience and attract as many users to your account as possible. The best way to ensure that you will reach more people is to hire Instagram professionals and use reliable tools for growth. However, reaching them won’t be worth it if you don’t offer them something that will get their attention and inspire them to follow you and engage. The key to this is relevant, valuable, and aesthetical content.