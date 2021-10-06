JPM Will Be Announcing Their Quarterly Earnings

Several brokerages have reported that the stocks of JPM would be reporting their quarterly earnings data on the 13th of October. According to the information provided, most analysts believe that the company would be announcing a sum of $2.89 for the quarter. Parties that are interested in being a part of the conference call of the company can visit their official website and click on the link provided.

Stock Earnings of JPM

The stocks of JPM previously updated their quarterly earnings report on the 12th of July. The provider of financial services had reported an EPS of $3.78 for the quarter, which was considerably more than the consensus estimate reported at $3.09. The revenue generated by the company during this period was also $30.50 billion, which is slightly more than the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. The return on equity for the company was 19.26%, with the net margin set at 37.71%.

The stocks of JPM traded on Wednesday at $168.66. The market cap of the company was set at $503.98 billion, with an 11.32 PE ratio, a 2.24 PEG ratio, and a beta of around 1.20. The company also has a year low of $95.24, with a year high going as high as $170.44. The quick ratio of the company has been set at 0.85, with the current ratio also at 0.85, and a 1.18 debt-to-equity ratio. The moving average price of the company over a period of 50 days is $158.43, with the moving average price of the company over 200 days is $156.82.

Quite a few research equities have commented on the stocks of JPM. BMO Capital Markets has already increased the price target of the company from $136 to $141 with a rating of market perform in a 14th July research report. Barclays has also put up a price target of $187 in a 14th July research report. Morgan Stanley has gone down the same road, increasing the price target of the company from $150 to $166 in a 29th July research report.