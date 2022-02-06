More Stimulus Checks For These 4 States

State and local governments have moved in to fill the void by providing stimulus check-related assistance of their own. Residents in four states are being offered several stimulus checks, some of which are worth up to $1,000.

Stimulus Checks Will Be Given Using State Funds

California appears to be on the verge of resurrecting something similar to its Golden State Stimulus program, which distributed hundreds of millions of dollars in stimulus checks last year.

In 2021, the California stimulus checks were mostly distributed to low-income individuals. Later, the initiative was expanded to cover persons earning $75,000 or less each year. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom stated earlier this month that more stimulus funds are likely to be included in his next yearly state budget proposal.

The stimulus checks were not included in Newsom‘s first $286.4 billion budget, which he released only a few days ago. However, he’s effectively allowing for the potential that they’ll be in a May revision.

Meanwhile, similar events are occurring in other parts of the United States. Or is preparing to do so. In addition to California, here are some other examples:

Florida: The Sunshine State’s budget for 2022 is expected to include another incentive for teachers (who received $1,000 checks last year as a thank-you for their efforts during the pandemic). However, as of this writing, that budget has not been finalized.

