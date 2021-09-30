Updates On Online Stimulus Checks Petition

The one platform to make their demand for the federal aid payments is “Change.org.” It is an online petition where people are placing their demand for money from their government. It was started by a woman called Stephanie Bonin. She hails from the state of Colorado and is one of those people who were seriously economically affected by the ongoing pandemic. The petition demands the federal government to provide them a total of 200 USD federal aid payments for adults and 1000 USD for children.

Stimulus Check Support

It is to be noted that the stimulus check payments are not the only demand that is coming from the citizens of the stimulus check financial aid payments. Recently, a new petition was introduced by SCL, a non-partisan group. They are demanding the federal government to provide the stimulus check financial aid payments to all the recipients of Social Security.

The total number of signatures earned by the federal aid petition is over 2.9 million. This proves the fact that within a span of two months, the number of signatures earned is 600,000. It is to be noted that some popular lawmakers are also supporting the demand for the stimulus check federal aid payments.

Ilhan Omar, the Representative, supported the legislation concerning a basic income throughout the country of the federal workers. Four legislators came out in support of the said legislation. However, despite everything, the federal government has been silent on the issue. They are completely occupied by the ongoing hype over the infrastructure and the reconciliation bill in the US Congress. The chances of them granting any of these federal aid payments are very low.