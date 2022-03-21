One Month Left To Claim Stimulus Check For The People

The citizens of America are informed that they are left with a month to demand their stimulus check which has been missed. The deadline provided by the IRS is closing soon and people should come forward and claim their missed child tax credit and stimulus checks as soon as possible. All of these checks and credits can add up to a total sum of $5,500.

Missed Stimulus Check Deadline On 18th April

The taxpayers of America who feel that they are capable of a particular stimulus check or have missed one CTC payment can file the tax refunds by 18th April, which is the last date. This issuance of stimulus checks falls under the American Rescue Plan which was signed by Joe Biden, the current President of America.

- Advertisement -

In regard to stimulus checks, an eligible person can get up to $1,400. As per the data of IRS, more than 175 million stimulus checks were sanctioned and offered to people which amounted to approximately $400 billion as per calculated till December 2021. Moreover, the value of CTC attached was also increased under Joe Biden’s plan in 2021 from $2,000 to $3,600.

As per child tax credit, numerous eligible families received $300 per month for one child. The people who did not get their extended CTC payment must file their tax returns before the deadline. Under this policy, parents will get $3,600 for a child up to six years of age and $3,000 for a child whose age is between 6 to 17.

People who did not get their relief check have to ask for the Recovery Rebate Credit where they would get their status. Furthermore, families that already got child tax credit must also get a notice from IRS stating details about the amount of money they are eligible to get in advance. People who did not collect or get their CTC must submit a Schedule 8812(Form 1040).