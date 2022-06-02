Optimism Airdrop Overwhelmed By All-time High Demand

Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution Optimism has been overwhelmed with “all-time high demand” following the launch of its highly anticipated airdrop on Wednesday.

Users racing to collect their tokens were greeted with failed or delayed transactions as the Optimism team raced in the background to add additional capacity to the network.

Optimism Airdropping New Token

- Advertisement -

As previously reported in April, Optimism is airdropping the new OP governance token — over multiple phases — alongside the launch of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) dubbed “The Optimism Collective.”

Nearly 250,000 addresses are able to receive the airdrop, with the eligibility set for Optimism early adopters and regular Ethereum users, such as DAO voters, multi-sig signers and bridge users.

According to Opt Status, the mainnet experienced degraded performance for roughly three and a half hours, with the team “provisioning more capacity” to solve the issue. As a result, archive node functionality remains temporarily limited until the network load subsides.

- Advertisement -

Opt stated on Twitter that it would take the lessons it learned from the first airdrop and apply them to the second round, while it will also publish an “extensive retrospective next week” detailing what went down.

“Wow, what a day. OP Drop #1 had a turbulent launch which we finally stabilized after more than five hours of non-stop work.”

Twitter users, such as OlimpioCrypto, were the first to announce the airdrop going live earlier on Tuesday to their 35,400 followers, hours ahead of Opt officially doing so.

As it stands, OP is available for trade on several centralized exchanges such as Coinbase, OKX, Bybit, Gate.io, MEXC Global, along with popular decentralized exchange Uniswap.