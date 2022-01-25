Paris Hilton Believes Metaverse To Be The Future Of The Partying Scene

Paris Hilton, the influencer before influencing was cool, has gone ahead in her crusade to bring about the metaverse in mainstream culture. Recently, she stated that metaverse could be the future of partying, interacting with people, going out, and being social. On Monday, Hilton was a guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she talked about her experiences in the community of NFT or nonfungible tokens.

Paris Hilton Will Be Launching Her First NFT

Paris Hilton informed Fallon that she would be putting up her first NFT collection with Superplastic on the Original Protocol pretty soon but didn’t provide any further details regarding a timeframe. Superplastic, to the latest knowledge, is a vinyl toy as well as a digital collectibles company.

She also revealed the collection to the audience members present, which was entitled “Forever Fairytale”, a collage of memories with her new husband Carter Reum. She then gifted the first NFT in the collection to Fallon, and additional NFTs to every single member of the audience.

Jimmy Fallon stated that Paris Hilton’s NFT giveaway could very well be the first NFT giveaway in television history. On Jan 18, Superplastic dropped its Headtrips NFT collection, which featured a collaborative piece with Hilton. Although this will be her first collection, this isn’t the first time that she has delved into the space of NFT. In April 2021, Hilton had sold her Iconic Crypto Queen NFT for a whopping $1.1 million.

In an interview with The Guardian in November 2021, Paris Hilton stated that she had started investing in crypto in 2016 when she became friends with the founders of Ethereum. Since then, the figurehead of the Hiltons has had an admirable NFT collection of around 141 pieces, which includes a Bored Ape, and works by Steve Aoki, and Grimes.