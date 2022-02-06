Check Out The Rumors About The 4 Stimulus Check: Some Important Facts

If you have been misled by social media platforms that you can expect a 4th stimulus check soon forget about it immediately. There are similar to the calls offering you an all-paid vacation to Hawaii. Just ignore them as the posts are phony.

Congress is at present preoccupied with many other things and that does in no way include a stimulus check at this moment, at least not a 4th one. But that has not stopped posts about stimulus checks being sent by the federal administration.

- Advertisement -

It was detected that just a single Facebook post go 20,000 views as it declared that a 4th stimulus check is imminent. Another FB post that promised a 4th stimulus check on February 9 garnered 40,000 views.

The IRS Has Scorched Rumors Of A 4th Stimulus Check

The Internal Revenue Service has nixed these as rumors and Spokesman Eric Smith has categorically declared that no further stimulus check has been issued after the third in March 2021.

In spite of efforts by several citizen groups and lawmakers, none is likely at this moment if the present situation stands. The pandemic is slowly loosening its grip on the nation and the economy has recovered from its worst day. The inflation rate continues to be grim and the unemployment rate high, but the situation is not deemed grim enough to warrant the 4th payment.

- Advertisement -

The Biden administration remains focused solely on the infrastructure expenditure and the impact it could have on the economy. Many economists have also spoken against further federal relief efforts and have blamed it for the high rate of inflation at present.

Even more important, many congressmen are averse to spending more on packages. This is evident as President Biden is having a problem convincing even some of his party men to approve the infrastructure bill.

The only federal stimulus check that Americans can expect is the $1,400 payment for individuals or families who have welcomed a child into their homes in 2021 or have added a new dependent as stipulated by the government. Each addition to this tally will fetch an extra $1,400.