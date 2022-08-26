Stimulus Check: More States Are Handing Inflation Relief Checks

More states are searching for strategies to get money into the hands of struggling citizens as the cost of living is cutting into U.S. expenditure, and there is no support for another round of federal stimulus check.

Many states are leveraging budget surpluses to support household finances as they prepare to give money to individuals in more than a dozen states.

Here Are States That Are Offering Stimulus Check:

California:

In California, checks range from $350 to $1,050, depending on an individual’s income and filing status. More than half of the state’s citizens are predicted to be eligible.

Couples making less than $150,000 annually will receive $700, while individuals making less than $75,000 would receive $350. Families who meet the criteria and have at least one dependant will earn an extra $350.

Colorado:

Colorado is offering tax rebates for single and joint filers of $750 and $1,500, respectively. State taxpayers who submitted their returns by the June deadline will receive their stimulus check by September 30; those who filed after that date will receive their refunds by January 31, 2023.

Delaware:

Each adult inhabitant of Delaware will receive $300. According to the State Department of Revenue, the reduction is “designed to help Delawareans experiencing rising prices at the grocery store and gas pump.”

Florida:

The state of Florida is giving $450 payments per child to around 59,000 low-income households. The checks were issued with $35.5 million from a COVID-19 stimulus check.

Georgia:

Georgia permitted payments of up to $250 for single filers and married people, $375 for people filing as the head of household, and $500 for married people filing a joint return. The refund amount is decided on the individual’s tax liability.

Idaho:

Idaho residents will get $75 or 12% of their 2020 taxes, whichever is greater, for themselves and their dependents. The state first made the payments in March.