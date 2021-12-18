Stimulus Check Appeals For Seniors Gain Momentum

Stimulus Check announcement comes as a boon to the Americans. A huge chunk of the citizens has been benefited from the much-needed financial backup. Since the time the administration of Joe Biden announced the Stimulus Checks, American citizens heaved a sigh of relief.

Reports portray that financial aids have helped the citizens to focus more on productivity. Now they did not have to worry about their financial burden. Analysts reported a sharp decrease of 10% in defaulters since the onset of aid.

The stimulus payments helped them recover those debts to a large extent. However, after the rollout of the third stimulus check, there were no more checks on the way. This disheartened the citizens significantly. They are looking up to the government for more such monetary funding.

There have been several proposals made to the government. Petitions have been launched and letters have been produced. Some of the politicians too questioned the need for another round of checks. The elderly citizens seem to be the worst affected. Stimulus check for the seniors is very much important. Let us discuss the matter below.

Stimulus Check: Will There Be Money For The Elderly?

The online petition initiated by a restaurant owner in Colorado gathered a lot of momentum. The proposal made in the bill was quite simple. It asked the government to provide a sum of $2000 to each of the Americans. However, this petition has not been granted yet.

A group of advocates has raised the question of the welfare of the elders. They stated that the pandemic has caused elderly citizens to exhaust all their savings. With inflation doing the rounds, a stimulus check will be handy for the social beneficiaries.

The Senior Citizens League is headed by Rick Delaney. He has sent an email to the government. Delaney has asked for a stimulus check worth $1400. It remains to be seen whether the claim gets sanctioned or not.