Stimulus Check Arrive For Eager People Of Baltimore

Stimulus Check has been reported to arrive in Baltimore soon. The people of Baltimore should be very much happy. The announcement was made about the checks reaching the citizens. This will be the second Stimulus Check rolled out by the IRS. The payments will be transferred directly to the bank accounts. They are expected to reach the beneficiaries on 13 August. This will be a premature payment date. The usual timing is the 15th of every month. But since the 15th is a Sunday, the payments will be reached beforehand.

Stimulus Check To Reach On 13th August

The people of Baltimore are very much happy. They are scheduled for their check this weekend. According to the IRS, the second installment of the checks will be delivered this week.

The payment is the Child Tax Credit money. Eligible people will be benefiting from the amount to a great extent. These payments are part of the American Rescue Plan. This plan was designed by the President to provide financial and economic stability.

There are certain eligibility criteria. People having children under the age of 17 are entitled to the payments. For single working individuals, $75000 shall be transferred. In cases of the couple, the sum to be received multiplies up to $150000. The checks are divided into six equal installments. Each check will reach the citizens within the 15th of every month.

A stimulus check will be provided to the parents having children under 6. These citizens will receive $300. However, the children between 6-17 years of age will be receiving $250. Families can opt to receive the whole amount in a lump sum in the next year. The Americans can check their availability by visiting the IRS portal. A detailed breakdown has been given on the website.