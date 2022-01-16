Stimulus Check Demands Go Way Beyond 3Million

Stimulus Checks are the best thing to have happened to the Americans. At a time when the country was plagued by the pandemic, these checks rescued them.

The administration of Joe Biden designed these checks in March. America has witnessed a huge surge in the covid cases recently. They have recorded an alarming rate of infections.

- Advertisement -

This has instilled a sense of fear in the minds of the people. They are fearing another shutdown. A shutdown is the worst thing that can happen to a flourishing economy. The whole world suffered a massive blow from the lockdowns implemented earlier.

America has been no different. It has just been a few months that the US economy is showing signs of bouncing back. Another shutdown would mean the economy goes further down. Despite all the negotiations, the government has its justifications.

They have started increasing the rate of vaccination rapidly. As the economy recovers, more job opportunities are also available. All in all the possibilities of a fourth stimulus check seems unlikely at the moment.

- Advertisement -

However, the launch of several petitions has made the case for stylus checks stronger. With each passing day, the support us rising petitions. These petitions have hit a new high recently. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Stimulus Check Petition Hit New Milestone

The petition available at Change org continues to gain support. It had previously fulfilled its target of three million signatures. Now it a going way past that. As per the latest reports, the petition has recorded fifteen thousand more signatures in January.

The petition was launched in 2021 by Stephanie Bonin. She asked the government to provide the citizens with monthly stimulus checks. She proposed a payment of $2000 per month for all the Americans.

The checks were demanded irrespective of the residents’ earning status. Children were asked to be paid with $1000 checks.

With unemployment increasing each day, it remains to be seen whether the federal government grants the stimulus check or not.