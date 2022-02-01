Stimulus Check: Are You Eligible For The Upcoming Payments?

There are a lot of citizens in the US who have called for a fourth stimulus check, with the COVID-19 pandemic still having an impact on society, yet it feels as though the federal government will not be providing financial aid for millions of citizens this time around. Yet, there there is still hope that a stimulus check-styled package will be offered out through another scheme as a result of the rise in inflation.

Any more economic support is likely to arrive on a state level rather than from the central government from this point on, one of which is a $1,400 payment, but in order to be eligible for some of these programs that are set up to help to struggle US families and citizens, there are a number of requirements that must be met.

Is The Fourth Stimulus Check Arriving?

A few months ago there were some senators calling for a regular stimulus check to be sent out to help those citizens who were kept out of poverty as a result of these payments, but the issue is that the responsibility for widespread financial aid is now in the hands of state governments, rather than the federal government.

Now, some are arguing that the stimulus checks have had a somewhat negative effect on the US economy, as those against the idea have pointed to the rise in inflation as a reason for not sending out a fourth stimulus check.

Despite a fourth check not being on the cards, there are a number of ways in which you can still receive financial aid, both from the federal government and at the state level.

Citizens of the United States could be in line to receive a $1,400 stimulus check payment in the early part of the new year and, in this report, we will lay out what criteria you must meet to be eligible.

Parents of newborns, foster, or adopted children (2021-2022) will have a check benefit in 2022 according to the U.S. Government. Part of the government help will go to either a new dependent or a parent of a child who was born in 2021.