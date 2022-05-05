Stimulus Check For Gas Can Be Given To California

Stimulus Check has provided as the financial backbone of most of the residents of the United States of America. Joe Biden sent out the checks in three different installments. After the third installment was sent, the federal government did not seem interested in sending any more stimulus payments.

The common people of America do not seem to be satisfied with the government. Despite demands & requests, the federal government seemed to turn a deaf ear. They are not keen on providing another set of payments. The government initially stated that they are ready to consider ideas regarding future payments. However, in reality, they did not show much interest.

Several petitions have also been launched. The petition by Stephanie Bonin has gained significant momentum. The bill proposes a recurring payment of $2000 per month. But the federal government does not seem to entertain the claims. Fortunately enough, the states have announced stimulus checks to aid their citizens. California has been one of the first states to do so. A recent announcement has been made by the government of California. They have proposed a check of $400 to aid the expenses of vehicles. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Stimulus Check For California

Stimulus checks have been proposed for the people of California. These payments are issued as the state has recorded a substantial amount of tax surplus.

According to the latest news, the surplus has been estimated at $68 billion.

Governor Gavin Newsom is planning to give out stimulus checks worth $800 to each qualifying individual. $400 each per vehicle will be given to the residents.

This proposal is also based on the fact that the prices of gas have gone up significantly.