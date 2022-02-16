$600 Stimulus Checks For Oregon Workers

On Tuesday, House Democrats reintroduced a bill that would deliver one-time $600 stimulus checks to more than a quarter-million Oregonians’ bank accounts.

It’s a reintroduction of a plan put up by Democrats in charge of the legislature in the past: awarding stimulus payments to key workers who stayed on the job during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This version of the idea would concentrate its efforts on the approximately 260,000 persons who applied for earned income tax credits (a tax incentive for low- and middle-income families) on their 2020 tax returns.

Stimulus Checks Will Be Provided To Low-Income Families

The initial proposal would only have qualified specific sorts of employees, a consideration that lawmakers and supporters knew may prohibit many who still need these benefits, and determining who was eligible has been a difficult effort.

Taxpayers should get a payout under the proposed idea if they claimed the earned income tax credit on their 2020 state filing.

Residents of Oregon who do not have a social security number but file taxes with an individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN) will also be eligible for these benefits, according to Valderrama. People with various forms of residence paperwork statuses are included.

Malheur (22.7 percent), Klamath (19 percent), and Jefferson (18.9%) counties have the largest percentage of residents claiming the state’s earned income tax credit, according to Oregon Department of Revenue data. The southern counties of the state have the largest percentage of people claiming the tax credit.

The bill specifies that these payments will not be taxed or subject to garnishment, implying that everyone who requires cash will get the entire sum regardless of circumstances. In 2021, Democrats originally proposed stimulus checks for essential workers as high as $2,000 per household. Conversations around dollar amounts this year began around the $1,000 mark.