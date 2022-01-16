Stimulus Check: Will The Elderly Get Another Check?

Stimulus Check seems to be the need of the hour for the Americans. The threat of another wave of the coronavirus looms large over America. Covid cases have experienced an alarming surge in recent weeks.

This has led the people to speculate about a possible shutdown. The dreaded memory of the 2020 shutdown is still fresh in the minds of Americans.

- Advertisement -

A shutdown brings immense pressure on individuals. The economy also takes a huge blow. Households struggle to meet their necessities.

Keeping in mind all of these, the citizens are petitioning for the provision of another check. Some states have taken matters into their own hands. They have designed their very own version of Stimulus Checks.

Two petitions have been doing the rounds recently. One was by Ilhan Omar and the other one features in the Change.org website. Both the petitions have demanded monthly stimulus money. They stated that the government needs to provide monthly assistance.

- Advertisement -

As per the proposal, the assistance should continue until the situation normalizes. One of the petitions has surpassed 2.8million signatures.

It demands a monthly payment of $2000. Social beneficiaries have demanded stimulus checks for quite some time now. Let us learn below more about the scenario.

Stimulus Check Money Earnestly Requested

Rick Delaney is responsible for the welfare of The Senior Citizens League. He has already mailed the federal government about the provision of a stimulus check.

However, the government still seems very much rigid in its decision. This made the social beneficiaries more desperate. The COLA has increased significantly this year.

Coupled with the huge inflation, the elderly population is feeling the heat significantly. Most of the senior citizens have exhausted their savings during the shutdown period.

This made them launch a petition that now has over 95000 signatures. A stimulus check worth $1400 has been demanded from the federal government.

It remains to be seen whether the demands are being addressed or not.