Stimulus Check Delays Becoming An Issue

Stimulus Check benefits have been announced by several states. Citizens of America benefited from government funds to a great extent. After the IRS rolled out their third check this month, there seems to be no possibility of other payments.

The people expressed their concerns over the current scenario of America. They filed petitions in favor of receiving added payments. The people have expressed their desire to get another round of payment.

Various petitions favoring the fourth stimulus check have been signed. One of the petitions has become hugely popular. Over 3million people have signed the online petition. It was initiated by the owner of a restaurant.

However, despite all the requests, the federal government does not seem to take note. The administration of Biden thinks that the economy has stabilized to a large extent. Thus, the chances of another round of Check is very much bleak.

The common people of America do not seem to be satisfied with the government. Despite demands & requests, the federal government seemed to turn a deaf ear. They are not keen on providing another set of payments.

In fact, the dispatched stimulus checks sometimes do not reach the citizens. Such was the scenario with an army official of Jefferson County. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Stimulus Check: County Veteran Gets Assistance After A Year

Stimulus Checks were dispatched in 2020. Eligible residents were entitled to receive the stimulus payments easily. The IRS said that most checks would be delivered as a direct deposit to the bank accounts of the residents.

While most of the residents received the money, some did not. Unfortunately, Jeff Fehlig did not get the money in time. Fehlig is a retired official of Jefferson County. He served in the army before retiring.

Fehlig had a real struggle in getting hold of his last two stimulus checks. After waiting for a significantly long time, he reached out for help.

The IRS could not help him initially, however, he did receive his stipulated money a year later. The team of “You Paid It” from Fox2 helped Fehlig significantly to get the stimulus money. The veteran expressed his gratitude towards the team for their efforts.