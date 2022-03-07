Stimulus Check: Will There Be New Aids For The Internet?

Stimulus Check demands have been growing for a significant amount of time. The local citizens have pushed hard for yet another financial assistance. The previously provided stimulus payments aided significantly to the citizens.

The checks were announced at the time of acute economic distress. There have been several proposals made to the government. Petitions have been launched and letters have been produced. Some of the politicians too questioned the need for another round of checks.

The online petition initiated by a restaurant owner in Colorado gathered a lot of momentum. The proposal made in the bill was quite simple.

It asked the government to provide a sum of $2000 to each of the Americans. The federal government had provided a series of three checks to selected Americans earlier.

The stimulus payments helped them recover those debts to a large extent. However, after the rollout of the third stimulus check, there were no more checks on the way. This disheartened the citizens significantly. They are looking up to the government for more such monetary funding.

Internet bills are also on the rise after the shutdown. Thus, the citizens are eager to know who will be eligible for Internet assistance. Let us learn more about the same in detail below.

Stimulus Check Aids For The Internet Slashed

The administration of Joe Biden initiated the Emergency Broadband Benefit. It was a part of the American Rescue Plan. Initially, the plan provided a stimulus check of $50 per month.

However, according to recent news, the amount has been slashed down to $30 per month. Residents already enrolled in the plan do not have to worry. They will continue to receive their checks as usual.

No new applications are being accepted as of now. The deadline for applying for an internet stimulus was 31st December 2021.

The plan also provides a sum of $100 for eligible residents to buy computers or tablets.