Stimulus Check: America Gears Up For A Fourth

Stimulus Checks have made the American citizens heave a sigh of relief. Reports portray that financial aids have helped the citizens to focus more on productivity.

Now they do not have to worry about their financial burden. Analysts reported a sharp decrease of 10% in defaulters since the onset of aid. IRS rolled out provisions for aiding families who have a total count of four members.

The qualified family is set to receive a sum of $11,400 provided they have two children who are within 17. In case the family has not yet received the Stimulus Check they can check their eligibility on the IRS site.

People earning below $75000 were entitled to receive the stimulus payments. According to reports, the money provided is not enough to see the Americans for long.

The amount received by the citizens will soon be used up. Most households have a huge backlog of payments like rent. The economy also took a massive hit because of the shutdown.

All the economic activities were forced to be postponed. This resulted in many people losing their job. The ones working from home did not get paid sufficiently.

As a result, Americans have become desperate for new stimulus checks. The pressure has been mounted further on the government with the help of a petition.

Let us take a detailed look below.

Stimulus Check Petition Sets New Goal Of 4.5million Signatures

The online petition initiated by Stephanie Bonin had a preliminary goal of Three million signatures. The bill proposes a monthly stimulus checks of $2000 for all Americans.

These payments have been demanded irrespective of the earning status. The $2000 bill is expected to be given continuously till the situation stabilizes. The petition has also asked for a $1000 stimulus check for children.

The proposal attracted a huge number of masses. It attained the initial goal of 3million very easily. As the situation stands right now, the petition has fifteen thousand more people signing up.

Bonin has set a new goal of 4.5million signatures. It remains to be seen whether the government bows down to the pressure or not.