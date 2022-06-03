Stimulus Check: Dispute Found In Rental Assistance

Stimulus Check has been vociferously demanded by the whole of America. The absence of new stimulus checks this year has made the local people disappointed.

At a time when the pandemic shook the world, the assistance was a boon. It was designed by the federal government. The resulting program was announced to provide people with financial respite. US President Joe Biden was the main architect behind the plan. The monetary assistance was a huge relief to the common people. The shutdown resulted in many people losing their jobs. Under such circumstances, the stimulus check money relieved the financial burden. Households utilized the funds to take care of their essential expenses. The IRS has rolled out the stimulus payments in three installments. $1200, $600 & $1400 are the three checks that have been dispatched so far.

The third check was given out recently this month by the IRS. These financial aids are supposed to support the people financially in dire times. However, not all people can lay their hands on the funds smoothly. There has been a large number of people who have not received the check yet. Disputes have also been located in the structure in which the assistance of rent was distributed. It was found that the aid given towards rent was not equally dispatched. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Stimulus Check Unequal Distribution Of Rent Assistance

Stimulus Check also included the assistance of rent. Most of the families struggled and fell back on their rent. However, the government provided money exclusively to pay off the rent. Now, this aid has a mixed impact on society.

It was later found that the money was not given to all the needy people equally. Thus, while some of the families received the money in full, other families struggled to pay off their rent.