Stimulus Check: Chances Of SSI Recipients Getting Another Check This Week

In California, as of this week, there have been about 4.5Mn stimulus checks sent. The relief checks are being issued as a component of the state’s relief program known as the Golden State (GS) Stimulus program part 2.

What Do These Stimulus Checks Mean For SSI Recipients?

However, there is confusion among Californian residents about the requirements for qualifying for these stimulus checks if they are also recipients of social security. The truth is a section will qualify for the payments while the others will not be receiving this aid.

Californian residents who collect social security payments can qualify for a maximum of $1100 worth of relief checks if they are also caring for at least one dependent. If they are by themselves, then they will be able to claim $600.

To be able to claim the check, they must also meet the requirements applicable to everyone else. However, they also must have filed in some kind of Adjusted Gross Income while doing their taxes. This means that they will have to show an income source worth between $1 and $75000.

Benefits from social security for SSI recipients are not counted as income. However, if they also have any kind of savings account in a back that paid them a minimum of $1 as interest, then it can be counted. These SSI beneficiaries will be getting checks.

If the SSI recipients have nothing else as an income source other than their social security money, then they will not be issued checks. To that effect, SSI benefits are not the only income source that is not eligible. Other benefits that are not applicable are Unemployment benefits, VA Disability, State Disability Insurance, CAPI, SSP, CalFresh as well as CalWorks benefits.