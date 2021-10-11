Stimulus Check Update: States To Receive New Payments

Several states across the length of the country will be receiving stimulus check payments from the government in a few weeks. These would then be sent to citizens- in both the low and medium-income category- which would be further increased through financial help through various incentives. This would come in after the federal government decided to not send a fourth stimulus payment.

All the states will be varying in what they will be providing. The federal stimulus payments have already been distributed in several parts of the country, and the states have also been providing some economic offerings which would provide relief to the nation.

Stimulus Check Status – Stimulus Check Eligibility

Quite a few states have already begun their process of distributing checks to remedy most of the financial hardship that has come up as a result of COVID-19, and the subsequent lasting measures. Along with the payments, every single month will bring forth fresh updates, so quite a few states have modeled their stimulus payments based on that.

In the state of Alaska, most of the residents would be qualifying for some additional money which would come through the Federal-State Extended Benefits program, which would be bringing in money for around 13 to 20 weeks. Yet, one needs to remember that the money will be available to only a few residents, and a large portion of the money has already been claimed.

Currently, California is the only state which has sent out its own stimulus check payment to the citizens in the form of a Golden State Stimulus, as the state seems to have a budget surplus due to its tax system. Residents who have an annual earning between $30,000-$40,000 will be entitled to a sum of $500 or $600, as well as a sum of $500 for households with dependent children.