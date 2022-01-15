Stimulus Check Money On Due To Surplus In California?

Stimulus Check demands have now been around for a long time. America was being plagued by waves of coronavirus. The entire country was shut down. People lost their jobs and found it difficult to manage the household.

Checks offered by the federal government provided the much-needed respite. The citizens were able to worry less and focus more on productivity. The administration of Joe Biden designed stimulus checks in the month of March.

The checks catered to a lot of Americans. It also helped to reduce the financial burdens on the common masses. With the stimulus money, the families managed to pay off their daily needs.

It also helped the economy to turn around to a certain extent. However, after the rolling out of the third check, there seems to be no possibility of more payments.

Some residents can rejoice as there might be new stimulus checks on the way. Let us explore the story in detail below.

Stimulus Check: Golden State Stimulus Once Again?

The pandemic seems far from over in America. New cases of infections are being reported every day. The newly found Delta strain is lurking around the corner.

Masks have been made compulsory once again. In such circumstances, people are speculating on another shutdown.

The result could be disastrous as already most households are in the recovery process.

California had been one of the frontrunners when it came to providing stimulus checks. Last year, the state government provided almost every resident with financial assistance.

However, good news has once again been delivered by the Governor of California. Gavin Newsom has stated that there is once again a huge amount of surplus in the budget this year.

The amount has been estimated at $45.7billion. The Governor said that the state is planning on giving $2.6billion back to the residents.

This announcement has immediately fueled the rumors for another stimulus check.

However, it is not clear how the money would be paid back.