Stimulus Check Update: Omicron COVID Sparks New Fear

In response to the new Omicron variant that has been slowly cropping up, some residents of America have been clamoring for another stimulus check. One user on Twitter recently posted that Joe Biden needs to absolutely send the stimulus payments immediately. Yet another user commented that while the population is definitely not ready to deal with another variant, they are certainly interested in another stimulus payment.

Previously, the federal government had gone out of its way to issue three stimulus payments which were delivered to qualifying Americans in order to help them ease off the sufferings that they incurred from the pandemic. As of now, the President hasn’t spoken about any new stimulus payment in light of the variant.

New Stimulus Check In The Light Of COVID Variant?

Even though the American population has been struggling to overcome their fears of the newest strain, several unemployment claims have already gone down to their lowest rate ever since 1969- something that has worried quite a lot of individuals that it could mean the end of the stimulus check payment. However, some of the states in the country have already decided to introduce new legislation that would issue additional aid to help people live through the holiday season.

Several lawmakers in Illinois have proposed a stimulus check payment of $200, which would be issued to Americans that earn less than $75,000 and $400 for joint filers that have an earning below $150,000. The residents of the Golden State have also geared up to receive another batch of the stimulus payments, which have a worth of $1,100.

Other cities around the country like Chicago, Seattle, and Pittsburgh have decided to bring about similar plans to introduce newer stimulus check relief to low-income families which will help them stay afloat.