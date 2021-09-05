Stimulus Check Online Petition Gains Massive Support

The online petition that was started in order to streamline the ongoing demand for the recurring stimulus checks from the federal government has almost reached over 127,000 approvals which was the dedicated goal. The name of the petition is “change.org.” The money is not only demanded by normal people but by lawmakers as well as some economists. And in the midst of all this, the administration of Joe Biden, the President has not given any official statement on the matter. However, that also does not make any difference to the fact that more money is already being provided to the people. Though not in the form of a typical stimulus check federal aid payment.

Stimulus Check Demands

The online petition with regard to the stimulus checks federal aid payment was started by Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner from Denver, with the help of her husband. The petition is to provide a total of 2000 USD until the ongoing coronavirus pandemic gets over. This takes place as there has been a spike in the Delta variant of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The online initiative was started in the year 2020.

To be precise, the petition demands the US Senate as well as the House of Representatives to make legislation that provides financial support to the eligible families of the United States of America. Accordingly, they are demanding 1000 USD to be provided to the kids and 2000 USD to be provided to the adults. And to continue providing the stimulus check federal payments until the ongoing coronavirus pandemic gets over.

A number of lawmakers from the US Congress have been trying their best to provide financial support to the citizens ever since the pandemic began. It was done in the month of March where President Joe Biden was asked to provide money to the people who were suffering a financial setback