The Author Of The Bitcoin Standard Has Turned Into An Adviser For El Salvador

Dr. Saifedean Ammous, the author of the Bitcoin book, the Bitcoin Standard, has been recently appointed as the economic adviser to the National Bitcoin Office of the island nation of El Salvador.

On the 30th of May, the Office went on to announce that this economist from Austria had joined this team as the advisor for matters which were related to multiple economic policies. The now-famous book of Dr. Ammous was first published in April 2018. It analyzed the transition between solid stores of value to inflated assets and fiat currencies, whereby it traced the history of currency, and aimed at showing how civilizations had changed and shifted with their change in monetary systems.

Regarding this new position, the author of The Bitcoin Standard tweeted on 30th May that he was quite excited to work in the office in the first country that had adopted a Bitcoin standard. Speaking to Diario El Salvador, the local media outlet, on 30th May, the economist stated that what made this cryptocurrency unique was that it provided everyone with the opportunity to have some form of a strong asset so it didn’t depreciate throughout the years. He further added that if one had money that depreciated over time, there was no point in saving, and it would make all the sense in the world to get into debt.

The National Bitcoin Office went on to report that the author of the Bitcoin Standard, Dr. Ammous had recently traveled to the country to lecture students of CUBO+, a Bitcoin and Lightning Network developers program that taught the locals the concepts, as well as the code. He also had a meeting with President Nayib Bukele, where he further shared his thoughts on the benefits of the policy of economic liberty.