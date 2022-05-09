Understanding Retargeting: What Is It, And How Does It Work?

If you run any type of online business, you will understand how important advertising and marketing are to its success. The way we advertise and market to consumers has changed a lot with businesses using ads, digital marketing, and digital marketers to get more people interested in their products and services. The problem that arises is when someone is aware of your brand but is not ready to buy or complete an action. The ability to bring these people back is crucial to sales and revenue, and this is where retargeting comes in.

What is Retargeting?

One statistic many markets know is that over 95% of people who visit a website for the first time do not buy anything unless they are looking for something specific. If they never come back, that could represent a massive loss in potential sales. The only way to reduce this number and increase conversions is to bring them back through retargeting.

- Advertisement -

Retargeting campaigns are used to remind people of your brand and its products and services. With how good businesses have gotten about collecting user data they can tell when a user has converted and when they have not.

If not, a business can retarget them on additional websites they visit, showing them textual and visual ads that remind them of the products and services they did not buy or actions they did not take.

Retargeting can be done through Facebook retargeting Google Ads, LinkedIn Ads, and using other retargeting platforms. Retargeting has such a massive impact on businesses that many marketers now use various retargeting techniques and tools to bring customers back and increase revenues and profits.

Best Practices for Retargeting Marketing

- Advertisement -

Retargeting can be incredibly beneficial to businesses that do it right. This is why it is so important to keep best practices in mind before and during your retargeting campaigns.

The first principle is excluding everyone who has converted. If a customer has taken the actions that you want them to, be it signing for a newsletter or making a purchase, they will feel annoyed if you reach out to them with the same offer. In addition to not annoying your customers, excluding them from a retargeting campaign will save you lots of time and money.

The second principle is to be strategic about your retargeting campaign. Many marketers and businesses make the mistake of leaving their retargeting campaigns running for too long. The thinking here is that the longer these campaigns are up, the better the chance a potential customer or interested party will see them.

This is faulty thinking because doing this does not leave you enough time to assess your campaigns to see if they are working or not. Strategic scheduling and planning are both important to give yourself some breathing room. You can use this time to crunch the available data to see if you can continue the same way or need to make some radical changes to your approach. Additionally, being strategic and taking breaks means your customers will not be overwhelmed by your messaging.

Contextual Targeting and Banner Optimization

The other principle is following the rules of contextual targeting. We all have different interests, and these interests are dictated by a lot of things including age, location, demographics, gender, and many others.

Contextual targeting dictates that markets use algorithms to see which ads would resonate best with different types of people depending on the specific context. This ensures you are showing the right ad to the right people at the right time, which will save you lots of money.

Banner ads have been very effective for a long time, but only when they are done right. You need to ensure that all ads users see are not only tailored to them but are designed per business standards and specifications. This ensures they can easily recognize a banner ad as coming from your business.

There should also be a balance between content and available space, with total cohesion between design fonts and colors, and call-to-action elements like buttons and links.

Let One Party Be Responsible for Retargeting

Seeing and understanding the whole picture is crucial in marketing, more so in retargeting marketing. You want one party working on your retargeting campaigns as they know what they have done in the past, what has worked or not, and the changes that are currently in the works.

For the best results, it is always better to leave a professional to handle retargeting. They have lots of experience of what works in numerous industries, including yours. Businesses can source digital marketing services, including retargeting marketing, from companies like LNP Media Group that are focused on driving traffic to websites and helping convert visitors. LNP media group provides advertising and marketing services to local communities through their extensive digital platforms and publications. The company is also a Google Partner and Certified by Google for its stellar digital marketing services which include SEO, display advertising, social media marketing, paid search, and many other marketing services.

What Is the Difference Between Retargeting and Remarketing?

Retargeting and remarketing are often confused because they work similarly, but they are not the same. Retargeting uses cookies placed on a browser to know the sites people visited and actions they took. Remarketing, on the other hand, utilizes user data to target users through other marketing channels.

A business can collect information on your age and gender, past purchases, interests, and so on and use this information to craft a personalized email for you. Because real user data is used in remarketing, remarketing is often very successful because of its personal nature. The email recipients feel like the business understands them and what they need.

While they both use different mechanisms to get people back to your website, retargeting and remarketing should be used together for the best results. It is, however, important to check the data and analytics and consider your business goals and objectives to see which one is a better fit.

When to Use Retargeting

Retargeting is a long-term marketing strategy that works great when a business has a following and some traffic. If your website has at least 100 unique monthly users, remarketing is a great option.

Remarketing should also be used to promote your best offers. Retargeting is a way to tell people about popular products on your website. Promoting top-selling products that your customers would be interested in is a great way to convert customers and increase the return on investment for your retargeting campaign.

Businesses can also use retargeting to promote and popularize new products. People who have visited your website before or bought something from you are the perfect audience to tell about a new product you are introducing. Retargeting will give them a simple way to get back to the website, and even though they may not be interested in the new product, they might be interested in other products you have released since their last visit.

Retargeting is a very powerful marketing tool if used right. Its primary function is bringing people back to your website or nudging them along their customer journeys, but it can also be incredibly powerful in numerous other ways.