Unemployment Benefits: Apply For Extended Federal Provisions

The enhanced unemployment insurance initiated by the federal government ended in September, leading to the loss of unemployment benefits to around 9M Americans. An additional 3M Americans could face a decrease of $300 from the payments they receive.

The Federal government has made available extended unemployment benefits to workers who have exhausted their regular benefits during periods of high unemployment.

Provisions For Extended Unemployment Benefits

Americans suffering from high unemployment could still benefit from an Extended Benefits program. This initiative is only for those citizens who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits.

This basic extended unemployment jobless program has provision for another 13 extra weeks of federal benefits if any state faces high unemployment. Some states have also gone in for a program on their own that pays up to an additional 7 weeks (20 weeks maximum) of extended benefits during such high unemployment.

But not everybody who qualified for state benefits regularly will receive aid under Extended Benefits. You would need to confirm with state agencies to confirm if you have the requirements. The amount that you can expect from the extended jobless benefits is the same that you have been receiving for the regular unemployment benefits insurance.

Once the extended jobless benefits are started by the state, they will notify you of the additional benefits if you have been receiving regular unemployment benefits. You may get in touch with the State Unemployment Insurance Agency to get details of the availability of the extended unemployment benefits.

The amount under the extended benefits scheme is equal to what you may have received under the normal unemployment reparations. The duration of the extended benefits that you receive may be fewer than 13 weeks (or less than 20 weeks).

In addition to this, it may also be possible to get in touch with the State Unemployment Insurance agency and request the availability of extended benefits.