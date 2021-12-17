Voyager Will Be The New Partner For the Women’s Soccer League

Voyager Digital, a crypto trading platform, has sketched a deal with the NWSL or the National Women’s Soccer League. This deal would aim towards providing players with financial support as well as crypto education. In an announcement made on Tuesday, the platform stated that it would be the first cryptocurrency brokerage partner in the league, with the deal surpassing quite a few years.

The trading platform stated that a significant amount of the investment would fund the crypto accounts of the players. For the 2022 season, there are expected to be 12 teams in the NWSL, so around 312 players could end up benefiting from the partnership.

Voyager Stepping Into The NWSL

The investment of Voyager in the league is quite innovative as they have collectively designed the partnership which would include direct financial resources for every single one of the players, as well as the education which would be involved in bringing about revolutionary changes in digital assets. This statement was made by Marla Messing, the interim CEO of the NWSL.

As maintained by the deal, one player from every single team would act as the main ambassador for Voyager, where they would be attending educational events as well as creating crypto-related content. The exchange further said that it would also be offering kep tools and lessons which have been aimed at helping the players develop long term financial growth opportunities after their career in sports has ended.

Many crypto platforms like Voyager have already created some form of a partnership with sports organizations across the globe with the expansion of space, allowing them to be more profitable over the year as a sponsor.